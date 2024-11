Mandatory Conserve Water Order Announced for Village of Milford

MILFORD—As of 1:49 p.m. on Friday, November 8, Village of Milford Mayor Brian Pokorny has announced a Mandatory Conserve Water Order for the village until further notice, due to a low water table from lack of rain. Village residents are asked to conserve water, meaning to use the minimum rate necessary for drinking, cooking and bathing, Pokorny said in a press release.