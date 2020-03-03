Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › County Rep Martini’s Book Reviewed In New York Times County Rep Martini’s Book Reviewed In New York Times 03/03/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People County Rep Martini’s Book Reviewed In New York Times The New York Times reviewed “Somebody’s Gotta Do It: : Why Cursing At The News Won’t Save The Nation, But Your Name On A Local Ballot Can,” the newest memoir from County Rep. Adrienne Martini, D-Oneonta, in today’s edition. “A book aimed at incentivizing people to run for local office could read the way sawdust tastes, but Martini spices up her subject with pithy humor, wry backhands directed at the patriarchy and (most important) clear advice on how to follow her lead,” wrote reviewer Beck Dorey-Stein. The book is out today, and a signing will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)