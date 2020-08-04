County Sees First COVID Death Since May

COOPERSTOWN – A 60-year-old Otsego County resident died of COVID-19, bringing the death total to six, Heidi Bond, Otsego County public health director, reported today.

Additionally, two new cases were found, one in Unadilla and the other in Worcester. One person had traveled to North Carolina, the other had no recent travel.

The resident, who was not identified, had not been hospitalized and was tested post-mortem, she said. The number of COVID patients hospitalized remains at three.

Cases are in decline, however, with nine active cases, down from 11 yesterday, and 94 recovered from the illness, up from 91 yesterday, for a total of 109 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. 225 people are on isolation and quarantine.