COVID Can’t Stop Oneonta Halloween

ONEONTA – Though limited in hours, Oneonta will still host their annual downtown trick-or-treating event this year, closing Main Street from 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Students from SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College – masked and gloved – will assist businesses in handing out wrapped candy in front of participating businesses. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Although the Center for Disease Control has classified trick-or-treating as a “high risk” activity, the city has issued additional guidelines for households that want to participate, such as leaving individually-wrapped goody bags at the edge of the driveway, and to turn on porch lights so that trick-or-treaters know they are welcome.