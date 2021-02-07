COVID Reportedly Dropped ‘Steadily’ Over Past 2 Weeks

COOPERSTOWN – The daily count of active COVID-19 cases has been steadily declining for the past two weeks, according to county Public Health Department Heidi Bond’s latest report.

The county’s positive rate was 1.7 percent on Friday and the seven-day average was 2.7 percent.

There were 743 cases reported in January 2021. Of that total, 6 percent are college students, 4 percent are healthcare workers, 13 percent live in nursing homes, and 12 percent are students or staff in K-12 classes.

There were 11 deaths related to COVID in January: 27 percent were nursing home residents, 18 percent were adult home residents, 18 percent were group home residents and 36 percent were living at home.

As vaccinations increase and the case numbers decrease, it is still important to continue to practice safety guidelines such as limit social gatherings, social distance, wear a mask and wash hands often, said Bond.