ONEONTA – If you were at the Red Jug Pub, 196 South Main St., between 6 p.m. and closing last Thursday, Jan. 21, you may have been exposed to COVID-19, the county Health Department announced a few minutes ago.

Monitor yourself for symptoms; if you develop any, get tested and isolate yourself, the health department recommends.

If you have any questions or concerns, call (607) 547-4231