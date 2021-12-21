COVID update December 21
The latest information from the Otsego County Health Department shows:
309 active cases
48 new cases
14 hospitalized
0 new deaths reported
9.2 percent seven-day average percentage positive
Otsego County and all of New York State remains under an indoor-mask mandate from Governor Kathy Hochul, with exceptions under certain conditions when proof of vaccination is required for entry to an indoor public facility. Read more about New York State’s mask requirement at this link.