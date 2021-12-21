By: Reporter  12/21/2021  3:52 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's JournalCOVID update December 21

COVID update December 21

 12/21/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal

COVID update December 21

The latest information from the Otsego County Health Department shows:

309  active cases

48  new cases

14  hospitalized

0  new deaths reported

9.2 percent  seven-day average percentage positive

Otsego County and all of New York State remains under an indoor-mask mandate from Governor Kathy Hochul, with exceptions under certain conditions when proof of vaccination is required for entry to an indoor public facility. Read more about New York State’s mask requirement at this link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *