Advertisement. Advertise with us

Bobcat Tests Positive for Rabies

UNADILLA—The Otsego County Department of Health reports that a bobcat from the Town of Unadilla tested positive for rabies on July 15. One vaccinated dog was exposed. The dog received a booster vaccine and was treated for wounds. Four people are undergoing rabies post-exposure treatment. Rabies is a fatal viral infection that can be transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal or contact with saliva to broken skin or mucus membranes. The public is cautioned to stay away from any stray or wild animals and instruct their children to do so also. It is New York State law that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated for rabies. Unvaccinated pets in contact with wildlife that is suspected or confirmed to be rabid must be either euthanized or strictly quarantined at owner’s expense for six months. All Otsego County residents are encouraged to call the health department at (607) 547-4230 or visit our website at www.otsegocounty.com for information regarding rabies.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Found In Room With 4 People Sleeping, Bat Tests For Rabies

Found In Room With 4 People Sleeping, Bat Tests For Rabies ONEONTA – A second bat, this one retrieved from a room in Oneonta where four people were sleeping, tested positive for rabies today, the county Health Department announced. The bat was captured and sent for rabies testing; the people exposed were started on post-exposure treatment. This is the second local rabies alert:  On April 14, a skunk tested positive in the Town of Hartwick.…

SUNY opens test site, County seeks answers to Milford test delays

SUNY opens test site, County seeks answers to Milford test delays Public Health Director Heidi Bond told the January 5 Otsego County Board of Representatives her office is pushing New York State to speed up delivery of results from its Milford COVID testing facility as virus cases in the county go “through the roof.” “Results come back within six or seven days and it should only take two,” she said in a virtual address to the Board. “We’re pushing the state to push the contractor to rectify that.” “We’re trying to move to where the County Department of Health notifies…

Cooperstown & Around and City of the Hills: July 29, 2021

Cooperstown & Around and City of the Hills Vaccination tent to be set up at County Fair A pop-up clinic by the Otsego County Department of Health will be giving COVID vaccines at the Otsego County Fair. The vaccines will be available from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 6. Laurens to celebrate Community Day The Laurens Community Day will be held Saturday, July 31. There will be yard sales in the village, along with family activites from 10:30 am to 4 p.m., including the Utica Zoo Mobile. Lunch will be available for $10 from 11…