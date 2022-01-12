By: Reporter  01/12/2022  9:17 am
COVID update January 11

The latest information from the Otsego County Health Department shows:

1,120  active cases

203  new cases

5  hospitalized

0  new deaths reported

15.6 percent  seven-day average percentage positive

Otsego County and all of New York State remains under an indoor-mask mandate from Governor Kathy Hochul, with exceptions under certain conditions when proof of vaccination is required for entry to an indoor public facility. Read more about New York State’s mask requirement at this link.

 

