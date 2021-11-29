COVID update: November 29, 2021

COVID numbers for Otsego County on Monday spiked with three deaths, six hospitalizations, and 31 new cases, according to the Otsego County Department of Health.

There is cause for concern with the Omicron variant causing New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency on November 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he has not discussed a mask mandate with the Common Council at this time. “We’re all waiting to find out what it really means,” he said.

Oneonta distributed signs for downtown businesses asking customers to wear masks, Mayor Herzig said.