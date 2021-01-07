By: Larissa Ryan  01/07/2021  1:00 pm
'Crisis Of Credibility' Calls For New Ideas, New Leaders

‘Crisis Of Credibility’ Calls For New Ideas, New Leaders

 01/07/2021
FOOD FOR THOUGHT

‘Crisis Of Credibility’ Calls

For New Ideas, New Leaders

‘I don’t think globalization is coming to an end. I think the global system is in crisis. I think every major institution in our society is in crisis …

“I think the (World Health Organization) is a discredited organization. I think the White House is a discredited institution.

“I’m sorry to say this because I know it’s your former employer: I think the New York Times does not have the credibility it once had. It reads like the Guardian or the Nation. It doesn’t read like a newspaper.

“There is a crisis of credibility and trust.

“I don’t think that means institutions are going to go away. What it means is those institutions are going to need new leaders who have a different world view.”

MICHAEL SHELLENGER
“Apocaplyse Never” author
Interviewed on C-Span.

