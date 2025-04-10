News Briefs: April 10, 2025

Spring Sports Start Strong

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown softball opened its season with an 8-3 win against Herkimer on Wednesday, April 2. Senior Emmy Lippitt struck out 12 batters, giving up eight hits, and went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double and an RBI. Junior Katie Crippen drove in two runs with a double in the second inning. The game was shortened to six innings due to a hailstorm.

Lippitt struck out eight more batters and gave up three earned runs and eight hits in the Hawkeyes’ 5-3 win over Sauquoit Valley on Monday, April 7. Cooperstown recovered from a 3-2 deficit with a three-run fifth inning. Crippen stole four bases, including one in the fifth inning that put her in scoring position for senior Grace Sperry’s RBI double.

The baseball team fell 4-3 to Frankfort-Schuyler in the hail on opening day, Wednesday, April 2. Junior Joey Paterno struck out five in four innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs. Junior Christian Lawson held the Scarlet Knights hitless for two innings in relief. Sophomore Brody Murdock hit a double, and freshman Braden Rawitch and sophomore Elijah McCaffrey each had singles.

Cooperstown’s tennis team defeated Sauquoit 4-1 in a Division I match on Thursday, April 3. Freshman Henry Ayers and senior Owen Marling won first and second singles in straight sets. Alfred Hom fell to another eighth-grader in third singles. Junior Bianca Adam and senior Lexi Wolfe, and sophomore Hayden Spencer and eighth-grader Micah Raffo won their doubles matches.

The Hawkeyes swept Holland Patent 5-0 at home on Friday, April 4 without losing a set. Cooperstown stands at 2-0 for the season.

CCE Announces Events

COOPERSTOWN—Cornell Cooperative Extension will hold two animal biosecurity seminars to demonstrate pest and pathogen control measures for livestock. The first will be held at the Otsego County CCE, 123 Lake Street in Cooperstown, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, followed by a second at 173 South Grand Street in Cobleskill from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, April 17. There will also be Zoom options for remote attendance. Register at reg.cce.cornell.edu/Animal_Biosecurity_243 or by calling (518) 234-4304, extension 119.

There will be plant biosecurity seminars in Cooperstown and Cobleskill from 9:30-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29 and from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, respectively. Register at reg.cce.cornell.edu/Plant_Biosecurity_243 or by calling. Additionally, there will be an Intro to Swine Production class from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 15 at 5657 State Route 5 in Herkimer. For a full list of events, visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/.

CAA Exhibits Open This Week

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Art Association’s spring season will begin with two new exhibits on display from April 12 through May 7. “Figurative Connections,” in Gallery A, is a retrospective of printwork and paintings by Scott Magin, 2023 Regional Juried Art Show winner. Sasha Glinski’s “From Backyard to Bog,” featuring landscape oil paintings including many vistas from Otsego County, will be displayed in Gallery B. The exhibits will share an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 12. There will be a Meet the Artist event with Glinski from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 3.

The Cooperstown Central School District Art Exhibit will be on display from April 26 through May 9 in the Village Hall Ballroom. Art and Music Night, the popular annual opening reception, will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 25.

Presbyterians Co-host Forum

COOPERSTOWN—First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown was one of 83 local co-hosts in communities across the U.S. for the National Faith + Climate Forum 2025 on Thursday, March 27. More than 2,000 faith leaders, advocates and community members participated in this landmark gathering for bold, faith-based climate action. The forum featured more than 18 keynote speakers, including renowned scientist and conservationist Jane Goodall and U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock. For more information, or to view the forum agenda, visit nationalfaithandclimateforum.org.

Hawks Named to All-District

ONEONTA—Three members of the Hartwick College women’s swimming and diving team earned places on the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District Team, requiring a grade point average of 3.5 or better and participation in at least five meets, or a top eight rank in championships. Junior Courtney Pierce of Fulton, sophomore Anna Bischoff of Oneonta, and sophomore Allison Neelands were honored.

Weatherization Workshop Set

MIDDLEBURGH—The Mohawk Valley Clean Energy Hub will hold an Energy Education Weatherization workshop at Middleburgh Library, 323 Main Street, from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29. The free, hands-on class will demonstrate a variety of methods for improving home heating and cooling efficiency. All guests will receive free meals and weatherization kits. Seats are limited and registration is required at mohawkvalleyenergychoices.org/events. For more information, contact maf396@cornell.edu or (518) 234-4304, extension 114.

Price Chopper Holds Pet Drive

SCHENECTADY—Price Chopper and Market 32 will hold their annual Pet Food and Supply Drive at all locations from April 1-30. Guests are encouraged to purchase high-demand pet food and supply products and place them in designated shopping carts at the front of each store. All donations will support local animal protective agencies.

Artists Featured in Final Show

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta’s spring Artists-in-Residence program will culminate in a final performance showcasing work from the Music, Art and Theatre departments. The 30-minute performances will take place in the Hamblin Theatre at 1 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15.

Award winners for the 2025 Juried Art Show will be announced at a reception in the Martin-Mullen Gallery from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 10. Admission is free and open to the public, and parking passes are available through the University Police Department. The galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Women in Agriculture Award Nominations Due by May 9

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets seeks nominations for its second annual Women in Agriculture Awards, to be presented at The Great New York State Fair Women’s Day Breakfast on Wednesday, August 27. Nominations may be submitted at agriculture.ny.gov/womeninagnominations until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 9. Categories include Industry Legend, Rising Star, Innovator in Ag, Urban Farmer, Golden Hoof, Rooted Success, Dairy Dynamo, Empower Through Ag, Friend of the Fair and Leaving it Better.

Lunches, Lectures Set

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum’s popular “Food for Thought” lunch and lecture series will run at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The program offers behind-the-scenes tours of exhibitions and lunch with like-minded people. Tickets are $30.00 or $25.00 for members, and must be reserved in advance at FenimoreArt.org. Contact k.gray@fenimoreart.org with any dietary restrictions when signing up.

The season begins with a Behind the Scenes tour on April 23, with tours of the museum’s American Folk Art and American Masterworks collections on May 14 and June 25, respectively. The “Allies in Impressionism” exhibition will be displayed on June 4 and August 6, and “The Power of Photography” will be toured on July 9 and August 27. There will be an examination of “Exploring Calvin and Hobbes” on September 24.

Gas Prices Inching Up

UTICA—AAA Northeast announced that average gas prices in New York State rose two cents to $3.13 during the week ending Monday, April 7. This is a cent lower than last month and 33 cents lower than last year. Prices typically increase at this time of year as costlier summer-blended gasoline hits pumps, but high domestic supply stocks and unseasonably low demand continue to depress costs, officials said. Global market reactions to the Trump administration’s tariff announcements may also play a role; crude oil prices fell nearly $10.00 a barrel to levels not seen in more than four years. However, the administration’s brinkmanship against Yemen and Iran, which control strategic chokepoints that carry much of the world’s oil supplies, could have unpredictable effects. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Survivors Day Planned

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Cancer Institute invites all cancer survivors to its annual Survivors Day Luncheon, which will be held at Fenimore Farm and Country Village from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 1. It will be catered by Brooks’ House of BBQ and is free to anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis, plus one guest. Seats are limited and registration is required between April 14 and May 23. To RSVP, call 1-800-BASSETT.

HCR Is ‘Top Workplace’

ROCHESTER—HCR Home Care received its eighth consecutive Top Workplaces Award from the “Rochester Democrat and Chronicle” on Monday, April 7. It placed third among large companies on the list, which is compiled using an independent survey of employees on measures from pay and benefits to direction and leadership. Based in Rochester, HCR operates across 25 New York Counties, including a location in Oneonta.

Volunteers Sought

SIDNEY—Southern Tier Music Festival 2025, held at the Sidney Municipal Airport from 1-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, seeks volunteers for a variety of roles. Volunteers receive free admission, as well as water, food and a T-shirt. To sign up, contact Bill Roche at southerntiermusicfest@aol.com or (607) 761-4975 with your name, e-mail and phone number.

Rummage Sale Returns

ONEONTA—Super Heroes Humane Society will hold its popular One Day Only Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 at 182 Roundhouse Road. Donations of furniture, home decor, small appliances, craft items, kitchenware, outdoor items and more will be accepted on-site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 25. Pet food and supply donations for the shelter will be accepted at the sale, although no towels or linens are needed.