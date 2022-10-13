CSO Returns for Its 69th Season

By Ian Kenyon

Catskill Symphony Orchestra Chair Sarah Patterson cites the Russian writer, Alexander Blok: “With your whole body, with your whole heart, with your whole conscience, listen to the Revolution…This is the music everyone who has ears should hear.”

With this excitement, the CSO announced its return for a blockbuster 69th season at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta. After halting concerts during the pandemic and successfully completing a thoughtful return in 2021, the 2022-23 season presents a brand-new concert series carefully crafted under the direction of Maestro Maciej Żółtowski, now in his third season with the CSO.

Saturday’s concert, “The Revolutionaries,” opens the CSO’s next chapter with an invigorating celebration of the “Great Revolutionaries,” Ludwig von Beethoven, Charles Ives and Luigi Cherubini—Beethoven, a brilliant composer who never gave up on the ideas of human liberty, fraternity, and equality; Cherubini, highly acclaimed for his work for the young French Republic; and Ives, the great American Modernist who purposely left “The Perennial Question of Existence” unanswered.

“The Revolutionaries” also introduces audiences to a special guest performance by world-renowned and prizewinning pianist Sara Daneshpour. Daneshpour previously placed in the 2017 Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition, was a prizewinner at the Seoul International Music Competition in Seoul, Korea and was a 2013 Laureate of the ProLiance Energy Classical Fellowship Awards of the American Pianists Association. “The New York Concert Review” describes Daneshpour as leaving audiences spellbound with her “blazing technique, power, expressivity, imagination and stage presence,” establishing herself as one of the most refined artists of her generation.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Sara and her body of work to the CSO stage,” added Patterson. “She has performed throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and all points in between—and now Oneonta!”

“The Revolutionaries” is just one of the latest announcements in the CSO’s 69th season. The CSO has also announced the appointment of new interim Executive Director Ryan West Geraghty. Geraghty, a previous board member and longtime Otsego County resident, stepped into the leadership position over the summer, following the departure of previous Executive Director, Cassandra Miller. Geraghty, formally trained in arts administration and music, and having held positions in administrative, marketing and media roles, brings a deep understanding of the CSO’s operations and role as a leader in the region’s arts and culture environment.

“The CSO provides an important resource for our community by bringing classical music and world-class performers to our region and I’m honored to work alongside the Board of Trustees and incredible musicians, including the impressive Maestro Żółtowski, to continue the organization’s tradition of excellence, including our ability to provide free tickets to all students and two accompanying adults” Geraghty said. “The rich arts community here is part of what makes our region so unique, and I’m thrilled to be part of this community and working with the CSO to make it even more special.”

The CSO continues the 2022-23 season at Foothills PAC on November 19 with its second concert, “Slavic Spirit,” featuring a selection of Maestro Żółtowski’s favorite selections from his native Poland and neighboring Bohemia. The third concert at SUNY Oneonta on March 25 welcomes back concertgoers to the annual “Le Cabaret” fundraiser and guest conductor competition. The season will conclude at SUNY Oneonta on May 13 in a special concert collaboration with the Catskill Choral Society titled “Music from the Silver Screen.” In addition to Daneshpour, the season’s guest artists include Polish-American virtuoso concert violinist Kinga Augustyn and The Jeremy Pelt Trio, led by preeminent young jazz trumpeter Jeremy Pelt.

Patterson added, “Every year we look forward to returning to the symphony and this year the Maestro has truly planned terrific programming for us. I hope you are able to attend them all!”