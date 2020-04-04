CSO’s New Conductor, Unable To Return Home, Uses Time Productively

Zoltowski Walking Friend’s Dog,

Thinking About Symphony’s Future

ONEONTA – The Catskill Symphony’s new conductor, Maestro Maciej Zoltowski, has been stranded in Upstate New York due to coronavirus strictures, but is using his time here productively.

Here’s the text of a letter to CSO members, received today:

“I hope this note finds you all in good health. My elbow (he fell on ice last November while here for his audition concert) has healed remarkably well, and I had been looking forward to greeting many of you at the Cabaret Concert. As you are all aware, the government forced our hand to cancel this years’ Cabaret because of the coronavirus. We at Catskill Symphony Orchestra, however, are looking to the future.

“As many of you may know, the lockdown has caused the cancellation of my trip home (to Poland). On the bright side, it has given me a larger opportunity to learn more about the New York Upstate region. And having no closets to clean, I have been listening to great recordings, watching reruns of ‘Twilight Zone’ and taking a daily constitutional with a friend’s dog around the area. But, most importantly, I have been making plans for very interesting repertoire and soloist choices for next season and beyond. I am very excited by the thought of our first concert together this coming fall.

“What is certain is that we will emerge from these difficult times stronger and that the arts will endure. We are also looking forward to revitalizing our educational concerts for children in school. Even though we must suffer this unfortunate setback we can all look forward to a bright future for the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. I know many of you have ideas for opportunities to invigorate the CSO presence in the region and I encourage you to reach out to me with those thoughts at CSO@oneonta.edu.”