Cudmore To Read from New Novel on Wednesday

ONEONTA—Novelist Libby Cudmore will be reading and signing from her newest book, “Negative Girl” (Datura 2024), at Roots Public Social Club at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11.

The novel, a continuation of Cudmore’s series in “Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine,” “Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine” and “Tough,” follows rock star-turned private investigator Martin Wade and his assistant, Valerie Jacks, as they try to solve the mysterious death of the daughter of Martin’s former bandmate.

According to Cantina Book Club Review, “Cudmore shows her talent for pulling the reader along and throwing in twists that readers won’t expect in ‘Negative Girl.’ Trigger warnings abound, I loved the complexity of the characters’ backgrounds and their own healing journey while trying to do justice for this young woman…Those who enjoy murder mysteries or crime fiction will definitely enjoy this one.”

Cudmore, the former managing editor of “Hometown Oneonta” and “The Freeman’s Journal,” is the author of “The Big Rewind” (William Morrow 2024) and now works as a staff writer at Hartwick College. The event is hosted by Roots Public Social Club and Green Toad Bookstore.