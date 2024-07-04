Letter from Jim Havener
An Open Letter to the Community
I am Jim Havener, the proud owner of the Green Toad Bookstore. Recently, we have faced some unfortunate bias regarding the selection of books we offer. I want to take this opportunity to directly address these concerns and reaffirm our commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and understanding.
At the Green Toad, we celebrate the richness of human identity through the diverse range of books we carry. Our mission is to provide a platform for voices from all walks of life, reflecting the myriad identities that make up our vibrant community. We believe that understanding different perspectives enriches us all and fosters a deeper sense of empathy.
Our bookstore is a space where everyone’s story matters. While we embrace a wide spectrum of ideas and philosophies, we stand firmly against hate and discrimination. Our goal is to create an environment where every individual feels seen, heard and respected.
Literature has the unique power to bridge gaps between different experiences and perspectives, and we are dedicated to harnessing this power to build a more inclusive and understanding community.
Thank you for being a part of our mission. Your support helps us continue to promote a deeper understanding of identity through the power of books. Let’s work together to keep our community a place where ideas flourish and every person feels at home.
Jim Havener
Owner, Green Toad Bookstore
Thank you Jim Havener!
I’m so grateful to have this wonderful bookstore within driving distance. The Green Toad is a great asset to our community. Independent bookstores are protectors of freedom of speech. Thank you Jim Havener for your wisdom and dedication to the community.
It truly disappoints me that the Green Toad, an oasis of rich opportunities for reading for everyone of all ages and all backgrounds has been the target of such charges. The GREEN TOAD of all places!!!!! Hats off to Jim Havener for standing firm in his commitment to his extraordinary bookstore. We are fortunate to have him and his store in our midst!
What a sad commentary on Oneonta. A city which prides itself on having two colleges to have in its midst individuals who would stifle access to knowledge and information by attacking the only independent bookstore in the city and surrounding area (we in Cooperstown have none) underscores why we have such intolerance rampant in our country. I have purchased at the GREEN TOAD occasionally in the past. This attack only spurs me to buy more more often.