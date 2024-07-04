Letter from Jim Havener

An Open Letter to the Community

I am Jim Havener, the proud owner of the Green Toad Bookstore. Recently, we have faced some unfortunate bias regarding the selection of books we offer. I want to take this opportunity to directly address these concerns and reaffirm our commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and understanding.

At the Green Toad, we celebrate the richness of human identity through the diverse range of books we carry. Our mission is to provide a platform for voices from all walks of life, reflecting the myriad identities that make up our vibrant community. We believe that understanding different perspectives enriches us all and fosters a deeper sense of empathy.

Our bookstore is a space where everyone’s story matters. While we embrace a wide spectrum of ideas and philosophies, we stand firmly against hate and discrimination. Our goal is to create an environment where every individual feels seen, heard and respected.

Literature has the unique power to bridge gaps between different experiences and perspectives, and we are dedicated to harnessing this power to build a more inclusive and understanding community.

Thank you for being a part of our mission. Your support helps us continue to promote a deeper understanding of identity through the power of books. Let’s work together to keep our community a place where ideas flourish and every person feels at home.

Jim Havener

Owner, Green Toad Bookstore