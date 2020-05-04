Cuomo Adds Detail To Benchmarks That Must Be Met To Open

ROCHESTER – At his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo outlined additional guidelines that met precede the reopening of the state’s 10 economic development regions, including the Mohawk Valley, which includes Otsego County.

“Reopening is more difficult than the closedown,” he said. “…When you go to restart, the reopening, now knowing what we know, it’s more nuanced. You have to be more careful. And again, no one has done this before, and no one has been here before. So, first, start by learning the lessons that we did learn through this experience.”

The state will monitor four core factors to determine if a region can re-open: