Cuomo Allows Graduations Of 150 People On June 26

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Sunday, June 6

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today announced outdoor, socially distanced graduations of up to 150 people will be allowed beginning June 26, subject to any outbreaks or significant changes in the metrics.

He also announced:

• that New York City has met all seven metrics required to begin Phase One of reopening starting tomorrow, June 8. New York Forward guidance for phase one reopening can be found here.

• that as New York City enters Phase One, the state is launching a new focused testing strategy in the city to closely monitor the reopening. The state is aiming to perform approximately 35,000 tests per day in New York City. Additionally, the state is prioritizing 15 testing sites across the city for individuals who have participated in recent protests. More information on where and how to get tested for COVID-19 is available at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov.

• that Mid-Hudson Valley is on track to enter Phase Two of reopening Tuesday, June 9, and Long Island is on track to enter Phase Two of reopening on Wednesday, June 10, following a review of regional data by global public health experts.