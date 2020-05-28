Cuomo, Perez, Rock Message: Wear A Mask!

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Thursday, May 28

NEW YORK CITY – Cheered on by actress Rosie Perez and comedian Chris Rock, Governor Cuomo today issued an Executive Order authorizing businesses to deny entry to people who do not wear masks or face-coverings.

The governor made the announcement at noon in New York City, as Otsego County businesses awaited details on how to enter the Phase 2 reopening tomorrow, which permits stores and offices to reopen for the first time since Cuomo’s original March 13 emergency declaration. The latest word is details may be forthcoming at 7 p.m. today.

At his daily briefing, Cuomo said he is partnering with Perez and Rock to help New York State build communication and education on the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing and the availability of testing and healthcare in the state.

The Governor also announced that New York State will distribute 1 million masks to New York City’s hardest-hit neighborhoods today. The state has already distributed more than 8 million masks across New York City, including to NYCHA developments, food banks, churches and homeless shelters. New York State maintains a comprehensive testing network throughout the state, including more than 225 sites in New York City. New York’s extensive testing—the state currently conducts tens of thousands of tests per day—now allows the government to pinpoint the state’s hardest-hit neighborhoods for additional supplies and other aid.

And he said the MTA will pilot the use of proven UV light technology to kill COVID-19 in subway cars and crew facilities. The MTA currently cleans and disinfects trains every day.