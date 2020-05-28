Let Business Know When It Can Open, Oberacker Declares

With Phase Two Arriving Friday,

Governor Yet To Provide Details

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

SCHENEVUS – In the face of uncertainly among local business people, Republican State Senate candidate Peter Oberacker issued a statement this afternoon calling on Governor Cuomo to “immediately release” more detailed information about Phase 2 of the plan to un-PAUSE New York State.

“We have been receiving many calls and messages asking where to find details regarding Phase 2 and sadly, there are none,” said Oberacker, who is running succeed state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, who is retiring. He is running against Jim Barber, the Schoharie farmer who works for Cooperative Extension of Otsego & Schoharie Counties.

Phase 2, which includes the opening of retail stores, as well as offices, is scheduled to go into effect tomorrow (Friday). Details were expected yesterday, then during the governor’s daily briefing at noon, then in a 4 p.m. announcement.

The latest news, from local government officials and business people who have been briefed by key state officials, is that a statement will be released at 7 p.m.

“Business owners need time to prepare and get ready to re-open,” Oberacker said. “People using those businesses need to know they can. This region is ready and willing to safely and responsibly move to fully re-open, but a tough situation is being made more difficult by leaving everyone in the dark.”

He concluded: “The governor shut this state down, now he owes it to the people to better communicate and inform the public about the plan to reopen it. His daily press conferences would be better suited for this type of communication.”