Dad, daughter authors set signing

Local father and daughter authors will sign their books together on Sunday, December 12, at the Apple Barrel, Route 30A in Schoharie.

Dana Cudmore will sign copies of his new book, Underground Empires: Two Centuries of Exploration, Adventure and Enterprise in NY’s Cave Country. The book, from Black Dome Press of Catskill, documents the wonder, drama, and history of the region’s caves and describes the remarkable personal and engineering accomplishments that turned some into popular tourist attractions.

His daughter Libby Cudmore, now of Oneonta and the former managing editor of The Freeman’s Journal / Hometown Oneonta, will sign copies of The Big Rewind from William Morrow publishers of New York City. The murder-mystery follows hipster Jett Bennett after she finds her Brooklyn neighbor bludgeoned to death. The wise-cracking, music journalist wannabe Bennett uses a mysterious mixtape to track down her killer.

The Cudmores will sign books from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.