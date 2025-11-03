Advertisement. Advertise with us

LIBBY CUDMORE
BERTHA ROGERS

Authors Cudmore, Rogers To Read at SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA—Red Dragon Reading Series at SUNY Oneonta will present a reading by fiction writer Libby Cudmore and poet Bertha Rogers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11 in the Martin-Mullen Art Gallery, Fine Arts Building. The reading will be followed by a reception and book signing.  Admission to the event is complimentary, and members of the community are invited to attend.

Libby Cudmore is the author of “The Big Rewind” (William Morrow 2016) and “Negative Girl” (Datura 2024) as well as the Wade & Jacks series in “Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine,” “Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine” and “Tough.” She is the recipient of the Eleventh Hour Inaugural Literary Prize, the Shamus Award and the Black Orchid Novella Prize, as well as a finalist for the 2025 International Thriller Writers Award for Best Standalone Mystery.

Bertha Rogers, founder of Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, is a poet, translator, and visual artist. Her new poetry collection is “What Want Brings: New & Selected Poems” (Salmon Press, Ireland, 2025). Her poems and translations appear in numerous literary publications, and she has been awarded fellowships by the MacDowell Colony, Hawthornden International Writers Retreat, and others.

The reading is sponsored by the SUNY Oneonta Department of English. 

More information about the Red Dragon Reading Series is available at https://suny.oneonta.edu/english/public-events and from Dr. Roger Hecht, SUNY Oneonta Department of English, at (607) 436-3033.

