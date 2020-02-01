Daddy-Daughter Dance 15-Year Local Tradition

For the 15th year, daddies and daughters convened in SUNY Oneonta’s Hunt Union Ballroom this evening for the Family YMCA’s annual Valentine’s Day Ball. Above, Nick Brant of Oneonta, right, and daughter Emily, 14, await their formal portrait; this was their 11th year in attendance. With them, at left, are John Partridge of Unadilla and daughter Jessica, 15. Inset right, Tim Gargash dances daughter Skylar; as in year’s past, the father create his daughter’s gown for the annual event. Jamie Reynolds was there with the younger of his two daughters; he has attended each of the 15 annual celebrations. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

