By: Libby Cudmore  10/06/2020  3:04 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleDaffodil Giveaway Returns To Farmer’s Market Saturday

Daffodil Giveaway Returns To Farmer’s Market Saturday

 10/06/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Daffodil Giveaway Returns

To Farmer’s Market Saturday

Oneonta Garden Club members Phyllis Gunther and Laurie Zimniewicz pack up 4,500 daffodil bulbs for their annual giveaway at the Oneonta Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Oct. 10. For the third year in a row, the club will give way bags of 25 bulbs for free on a first-come, first-serve basis to help brighten Oneonta come spring. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code