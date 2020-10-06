Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Daffodil Giveaway Returns To Farmer’s Market Saturday Daffodil Giveaway Returns To Farmer’s Market Saturday 10/06/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Daffodil Giveaway Returns To Farmer’s Market Saturday Oneonta Garden Club members Phyllis Gunther and Laurie Zimniewicz pack up 4,500 daffodil bulbs for their annual giveaway at the Oneonta Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Oct. 10. For the third year in a row, the club will give way bags of 25 bulbs for free on a first-come, first-serve basis to help brighten Oneonta come spring. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)