DAILY BRIEFING: Cuomo Extends Moratorium On Evictions, Fees

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Thursday, May 7

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today extended the state’s moratorium on COVID-related evictions for an additional 60 days, until August 20. The state is also banning late payments or fees for missed rent payments during the eviction moratorium, and allowing renters facing financial hardship due to COVID-19 to use security deposits as payment, and repay the deposit over time. The governor also announced:

• the state’s $25 million Nourish New York Initiative has bought products from more than 2,100 farms and provided support to nearly 50 food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries to date. Within the next week, more than 20,000 households across the state will receive Nourish New York products. Any philanthropies that would like to help should contact COVIDPhilanthropies@exec.ny.gov.

• that antibody-testing survey of 27,000 healthcare workers their infection rate is about the same or lower than the infection rate of the general population.