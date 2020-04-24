DAILY BRIEFING: Absentee Ballots Issued To All New York Voters

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today said he will direct the state Board of Elections to automatically mail every New Yorker a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot.

Earlier this month, he issued an executive order allowing all New Yorkers to vote absentee in the June 23 primary

In his daily 11:30 a.m. briefing, the governor also said state revenues are expected to decline 14 percent, or $13.3 billion, from the executive budget forecast. By FY 2024, he expects a decline of $61 billion.

On the coronavirus threat, Cuomo reported good news and bad news.

“Total hospitalizations, down. Good news. 14,200,” he said. “All the evidence suggests we are on the downside of the curve. We are headed down. Net change in hospitalizations is down. Net change in intubations is down again and they have been down for a while.

“This is still not great news,” he continued. “Number of new people coming into the hospital, number of new infections is slightly down but that’s basically a flat line and that is troubling. About 1,200 new, 1,300 new infections every day. Number of lives lost is still heartbreaking news. 422.

“Again, this is at an unimaginable level and it’s dropping somewhat but it is still devastating news.”