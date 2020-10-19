Darlene Rose Munson March 3, 1951-Oct. 17,2020

IN MEMORIAM

MARYLAND – Darlene Rose Munson, 69, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, at home with her loving family at her side.

She was born March 3, 1951, in Oneonta, the daughter of Dominic and Betty (Rogers) Mastro.

She married Steven F. Munson on July 18, 1970, in Oneonta. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, Shawn and wife, Tricia Munson, and Shaynon Munson and boyfriend, Nate Miller; her grandchildren, Taylor, Jadyn, Morgan and Logan; her sister, Mickey Eramo; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Dominic and Betty Mastro and her brother, Denny Mastro.

Through her life she accomplished becoming a Certified Cosmetologist, Certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), attended the Bruce North School of Arts and worked for a period of time at the family-owned business, Munson’s Building Supplies.

She enjoyed yoga and meditation, artistry, softball, candle making and most of all being a wife, mother and grandmother spending time whenever she could with family.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta. Please wear a face cover, maintain social distancing and be prepared to wait to enter the building.

Private services and interment are planned at the Maryland Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com