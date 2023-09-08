Advertisement. Advertise with us

Date Correction for Church Potluck and Otselic River Events

The Jamaican-themed potluck at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church and “The Circle of Reciprocity” Otselic River presentation are SATURDAY, September 9 and NOT Friday, September 8 as included in the newspaper calendar of events. We regret the error.

POTLUCK—6:30 p.m. Bring a main or a side dish to share. Jamaican themed for the adventuresome cooks out there. Everyone is welcome. Good food and fellowship guaranteed. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

LITERACY—7 p.m. “The Circle of Reciprocity: Our Gift—The Otselic River.” Host Michael Foor-Pessin discusses “Braiding Sweet Grass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer and “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge. Presenters will address the ecology of the Otselic River from its headwaters to its joining with the Tioughnioga River. Free. South Otselic United Methodist Church, 102 Clarence Church Road, South Otselic. Read more about other events associated with this program at https://www.allotsego.com/otselic-river-program-set/

