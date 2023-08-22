Advertisement. Advertise with us

Dave Lambert shows his International Engine and butter churn at a past engine show. (Photo provided)

Trifecta of Family Fun in Fly Creek on August 26

Unveiling a Day Packed with Entertainment and Community Spirit

FLY CREEK—Get ready for a day brimming with excitement and camaraderie as three events converge in Fly Creek on Saturday, August 26. The synergy of Family Farm Day, area-wide yard sales, and the Antique Engine Show promises a memorable experience for all.

Family Farm Day

Delve into the world of agriculture as Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties open their gates for farm tours. Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, this immersive event shines a spotlight on the vital role of Central New York agriculture. In Fly Creek, tours of the Hulse Family farm and the Fly Creek Cider Mill will be available all day. Discover farm life, connect with local producers, and gain a deeper understanding of the agricultural industry that sustains our region. Visit www.familyfarmday.org for a comprehensive guide and interactive map of participating farms.

Fly Creek Community Day and Area-wide Lawn Sales

The hamlet will spring to life with more than 30 lawn sales and special events. The Grange Hall will host a luncheon and the Fly Creek United Methodist Church will hold an expansive tag sale. This day is not just about shopping – it’s about forging connections and sharing in the vitality of our local community.

Antique Engine Show

For aficionados of history and mechanics, the Antique Engine Show at the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard promises an exhilarating journey into the past. From the resounding rhythm of single-cylinder gas engines—including names like Hercules, Economy, Jaeger, and McCormick—to the mesmerizing operation of hit-and-miss machinery, this show is a symphony of nostalgia. Witness these engines come to life, powering early agricultural marvels that have paved the way for modern innovation. In addition to the show, the mill will host a performance of Ody B. Goldy at the snack barn from noon until 4 p.m.  The Antique Engine Show at the Fly Creek Cider Mill runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a timeless experience where admission and parking are free.

Make your way to Fly Creek this Saturday and become a part of the trifecta of family fun that awaits. Whether you’re seeking agricultural insights, exploring treasured community gems, or indulging your passion for antique machinery, this day promises a little something for everyone.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

News Briefs: August 19, 2023

Folk music at Hyde Hall tonight, news from Bassett and SUNY Oneonta, upcoming blood drives and next weekend's community-wide lawn sales in Fly Creek are among today's topics.…

Cardiff Giant on the Move

The Cardiff Giant is on the road on a temporary loan to The Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut. From August 26, 2023 to February 11, 2024, it will be a centerpiece of The Bruce Museum's new exhibition, "Unraveled: Natural History’s Greatest Hoaxes."…

News Briefs: May 8, 2023

News Briefs: May 8, 2023 Compiled by WRILEY NELSON Oneonta Daytime EMT Class Scheduled ONEONTA—The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services has announced a new daytime EMT class in Oneonta. The initial session will be held on Tuesday, May 9, with later classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and some Saturdays. Times and locations to be announced. For more information or to register, contact smithd@otsegocounty.com or (607) 547-4328. Exeter Man Arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault, More EXETER—The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler A. Rose, 26, of Exeter, on April 30 following an investigation of a reported assault. Deputies were dispatched to…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE