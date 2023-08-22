Dave Lambert shows his International Engine and butter churn at a past engine show. (Photo provided)

Trifecta of Family Fun in Fly Creek on August 26

Unveiling a Day Packed with Entertainment and Community Spirit

FLY CREEK—Get ready for a day brimming with excitement and camaraderie as three events converge in Fly Creek on Saturday, August 26. The synergy of Family Farm Day, area-wide yard sales, and the Antique Engine Show promises a memorable experience for all.

Family Farm Day

Delve into the world of agriculture as Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties open their gates for farm tours. Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, this immersive event shines a spotlight on the vital role of Central New York agriculture. In Fly Creek, tours of the Hulse Family farm and the Fly Creek Cider Mill will be available all day. Discover farm life, connect with local producers, and gain a deeper understanding of the agricultural industry that sustains our region. Visit www.familyfarmday.org for a comprehensive guide and interactive map of participating farms.

Fly Creek Community Day and Area-wide Lawn Sales

The hamlet will spring to life with more than 30 lawn sales and special events. The Grange Hall will host a luncheon and the Fly Creek United Methodist Church will hold an expansive tag sale. This day is not just about shopping – it’s about forging connections and sharing in the vitality of our local community.

Antique Engine Show

For aficionados of history and mechanics, the Antique Engine Show at the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard promises an exhilarating journey into the past. From the resounding rhythm of single-cylinder gas engines—including names like Hercules, Economy, Jaeger, and McCormick—to the mesmerizing operation of hit-and-miss machinery, this show is a symphony of nostalgia. Witness these engines come to life, powering early agricultural marvels that have paved the way for modern innovation. In addition to the show, the mill will host a performance of Ody B. Goldy at the snack barn from noon until 4 p.m. The Antique Engine Show at the Fly Creek Cider Mill runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a timeless experience where admission and parking are free.

Make your way to Fly Creek this Saturday and become a part of the trifecta of family fun that awaits. Whether you’re seeking agricultural insights, exploring treasured community gems, or indulging your passion for antique machinery, this day promises a little something for everyone.