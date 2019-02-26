David P. Eckberg, 78;From Navy, Had Life-Long Love Of Sea

MILFORD – David P. Eckberg of Milford, 78, a Navy veteran with a life-long love the ocean, passed away Saturday Feb. 23, 2019, at Cooperstown Center.

David was born in San Diego, Calif., to Marjorie and Joseph Melvin Eckberg.

David’s father was a Naval officer, and he spent his childhood on many travels, living in Hawaii, Panama, California and finishing high school in Grants Pass, Ore.

Upon graduating high school, David enlisted in the Navy. He completed sonar school and served on the destroyer, USS Fred T Berry. After four years and an honorable discharge he resided in New York.

He was a machinist and foreman at General Electric in Schenectady for 17 years. He then joined the Laborers’ Union Local #157 and worked construction in New York and Tucson, Ariz., where he lived and retired after 10 years.

David’s love of the ocean continued throughout his life. His wife Jodie and their two sons, Dane and Shey Eckberg, enjoyed many adventures, traveling and RVing from the East Coast to the West Coast. In the summer he spent his days on the beach in Rhode Island and nights sitting around a campfire.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jodie; their two children, Dane Eckberg (Shauna Solórzano), Shey Eckberg (Jessica); grandchildren Savannah, Sawyer, Emily, Aubrey and Devin; children Kim Wager, Eric Eckberg; mother-in-law Dorothy Strobeck; sister Marge Coalman and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

David requested a private family gathering in celebration of his life. Online condolences can be sent to www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

The Family asks that memorial donations be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.