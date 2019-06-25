Davies, Shue Take Oneonta Democratic Primary

3 TOWN TALLIES

ONEONTA – Mark Davies, Ward 2, and Kaytee Lipar Shue, Ward 4, will both appear on the Democratic ballot line for Oneonta Common Council this November after hammering opponents Seth Clark and Jerid Goss in today’s primary.

Both were endorsed by the city Democratic Committee.

Without write-ins counted, Davies received 95 votes to Clark’s five, and Shue got 49 votes to Goss’ 11. However, both Clark and Goss will run on the Republican and Independent lines in November.