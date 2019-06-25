By: Libby Cudmore  06/25/2019  9:50 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsDavies, Shue Take Oneonta Democratic Primary

Davies, Shue Take Oneonta Democratic Primary

 06/25/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

CLICK HERE FOR

3 TOWN TALLIES

Davies, Shue

Romp To Win

Carolyn Cooper, with daughter, Mora, was the last person to vote in the Oneonta Common Council democratic primary at Foothills this evening. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com)

ONEONTA – Mark Davies, Ward 2, and Kaytee Lipar Shue, Ward 4, will both appear on the Democratic ballot line for Oneonta Common Council this November after hammering opponents Seth Clark and Jerid Goss in today’s primary.

Both were endorsed by the city Democratic Committee.

Without write-ins counted, Davies received 95 votes to Clark’s five, and Shue got 49 votes to Goss’ 11. However, both Clark and Goss will run on the Republican and Independent lines in November.

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.