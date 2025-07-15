Dawgs Continue High-Scoring Run with Win Over Outlaws

By JOSH MCMULLEN

LITTLE FALLS

After scoring 24 runs in six hours, how did the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs follow up their doubleheader sweep of Glens Falls?

The only way they knew how—by putting another 13 up on the scoreboard.

The Diamond Dawgs scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal up a fourth straight victory, 13-1, over the Oneonta Outlaws.

During their three-day, four-game winning streak, the Diamond Dawgs racked up 46 runs.

Nico Sorice (Queens College) got the scoring going in the bottom of the second, slipping a ball past the Oneonta first and second basemen to score Justin Hurd (SUNY Albany) and JP Kuczik (Fairfield). On the very next batter, Sean Stoney (Lincoln) chopped a fly ball between the second baseman and the right fielder to score Brandon Hauk (Herkimer), extending the lead to three. Jaden Ross continued his torrid July since returning to Mohawk Valley with an RBI single to score Sorice.

Hauk added another pair of runs in the bottom of the third, thanks to a hot grounder back up the middle. That two-RBI single would score John Ramsey (Trinity) and Joey Calabretti (Seton Hall).

Oneonta (4-23) finally got on the board in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Owen Burnsworth (RPI), scoring Zack Porter (Wofford).

Another Mohawk Valley run came home on the legs of Hauk in the sixth after a throwing error by the Oneonta third baseman. After another run came in on a walk with the bases loaded, Calabretti put the mercy rule into effect by slamming a ball into the Little League field just past the right field fence for a grand slam.

John Ramsey added another run on an RBI double to left field, scoring Ramsey.

That would be all that Christopher Collina (Wagner) would need, only allowing a single to shut the door on a mercy-rule win for Mohawk Valley (17-13-1).

Brendon Miller (Fairfield) picked up the win for the Diamond Dawgs.

Josh McMullen is the official scorer/media representative of the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.