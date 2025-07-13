TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, July 14

Outlaws vs. Lumberjacks Baseball Game

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumberjacks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Summer Camp Forget-Me-Not.” A safe place for children who have experienced the death of a loved one to make new friends, share big feelings and learn how to cope with grief. Held 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 7/24. Free. Presented by Helios Care at the Townsend Elementary School, 42-66 North Street, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/camp-forget-me-not/

BREAKFAST—7:45-8:45 a.m. Free breakfast for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

WALKING CLUB—8 a.m. Held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through 9/3. All fitness levels welcome. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1688988292008534/1688988385341858/?active_tab=about

STEAM—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “STEAM 3.0: Revenge of the Arts Summer Experience.” Immersive week-long experience open to students in grades 4-7. Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/steam-3-0-revenge-of-the-arts-summer-experience-july-14-18-2/

BUDDHIST—10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30-4 p.m. “Buddhist Arts and Sciences Summer Immersion: Entry into the Mahayana Path.” Continues through 7/25. Fees apply; registration required. Lunch included. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/samye-institute-summer-immersion/

BUDDHIST—10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30-4 p.m. “Buddhist Arts and Sciences Summer Immersion: Calculations Astrology, Geomancy and Finances.” Continues through 7/18. Fees apply; registration required. Lunch included. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/samye-institute-summer-immersion/

LUNCH—10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free lunch for children aged 18 and under. Must be eaten on site. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Elementary School, 265 Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Alzheimer’s Support Group.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10233889779817407&set=gm.2780624928813108&idorvanity=1197122360496714

FOOD—11-11:30 a.m. “Free Summer Food Program.” All kids and teens under 18 eat lunch at no cost. Held Monday-Friday through 8/22. Greater Plains School, 60 West End Avenue #1, Oneonta; and at Wilber Park Pool, 1 Wilber Park Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0061 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1185575993615349&set=a.492809802891975

LUNCH—11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free lunch available to children aged 18 and under. Adult meals available for purchase. Available Monday to Friday through August 15. Unatego Community Church, 290 Main Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251094836879131&set=pcb.1251095246879090

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken burrito bowl over rice, pinto beans and peaches. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Home School Hangout.” Stories, activities, crafts and learning for home school families. Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Pathfinder Arts in the Community Concert. Live performance by K.O. Grainger. Free and open to the public. Pathfinder Village Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

MUSIC—6-8 p.m. “Collective Music Workshop.” Presented by Wyatt Ambrose. Fees apply; registration required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.wyattambrosemusic.com/

CONCERT—7 p.m. Music at Meadow Links: Drew French Duo. Early jazz on vintage banjos. Free; held rain or shine. Dogs on leashes welcome. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.

