TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, June 27

Outlaws vs. Mohawks

at Damaschke Field

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

YOGA—9 a.m. “Yoga with Alyx Braunius.” Suggested donation applies. Held each Friday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2424218554594100/2499366497079305/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown. Held each day through 6/29. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1157008476466945&set=a.557428283091637

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1102847951676802/1102847955010135/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=686462034014515&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Mary.” Free children’s program with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=514523&PK=903850

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, country-blend vegetables and sherbet. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oneonta Elks Lodge 1312, 86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

READING—1-3 p.m. “Summer Reading Kick-off Party.” Pizza, cupcakes, crafts and activities. The Great Hall at the Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=555681&PK=

KICK-OFF—5:30 p.m. “Summer Reading Program Kick-off Event.” Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library. Register, then have fun at the bounce house, get balloon animals and visit community partners for fun activities. Lower Level of Huntington Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/#

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music, food and more. Featuring music from Gooseberry. The Tap House, Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or https://www.ommegang.com/events/fire-pit-fridays-at-the-tap-house-featuring-gooseberry/

FINALE—6-9 p.m. “Friday Nights in the Park.” Historic carousel rides, ice cream, local vendors and more. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-1924 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122133721316645962&set=a.122125968014645962

PERFORMANCE—8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “Paula Cole: Tour 2025.” Fees apply. Bettiol Theater, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://foothills.ticketleap.com/paula-cole/

