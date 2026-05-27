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The Helping Paws Fashion Show at the Otesaga Resort Hotel is one of the SQSPCA’s largest annual fundraisers. (Photo provided)

Deadline To Purchase Helping Paws Fashion Show Tickets is Friday

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will host its fourth annual Helping Paws Fashion Show fundraiser on Thursday, June 4 in the Otesaga Resort Hotel’s ballroom from 5-7 p.m.

The event is one of the SQSPCA’s largest fundraisers of the year. According to a press release, in 2025 the organization raised $150,000.00 during the event to fulfill its mission in helping pets in need across the region. Funds raised via the fashion show directly support the shelter’s programs and services, including adoptions, low-cost veterinary services, emergency rescue efforts, and more.

The evening will kick off with an opportunity for guests to mingle while enjoying beverages and light refreshments. At 5:45 p.m., the fashion show will begin, featuring models showcasing exclusive pieces from local shops and boutiques. Throughout the evening, SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes will share stories of animals helped thus far in 2026 to inspire support for the shelter’s work.

“The fashion show is one of my favorite events of the year, because it brings our community together while supporting local businesses and our mission,” said Haynes.

Haynes shared that a limited number of general admission tickets are available along with sponsorship opportunities, but noted that sales close this Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $60.00 each and include beverages and light refreshments during the event.

Ticket purchases can be made by visiting: www.sqspca.org/events

Local shops and boutiques in attendance with models strutting the catwalk will include Bridgette & Main, J. Gorman Fine Jewelry, Karen Katz Studios, Kate’s Upstate, Leatherstocking Pro Shop, LJ’s Sassy Boutique, This is a MomBod, and the SQSPCA’s own New Leash on Life Thrift Shop.

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