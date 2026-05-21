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TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, May 22

Fiddlers Fundraiser For
Sayre House Museum

FUNDRAISER—7-9 p.m. “Fiddler’s Frolic.” Music fundraiser to help “raise the roof” and make repairs to the museum. Sayre House Museum, North Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-4060 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1411572781009112&set=a.556868779812854

YARD SALES—All day. Cherry Valley Community Yard Sales. Part of the “Spring into Summer” Festival. Cherry Valley. https://www.cherryvalley.com/

BLOOD DRIVE—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401543803918/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1258945289707476&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

FOR KIDS—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/recurring-workshops/make-and-play-4-17

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. “Caring for the Caregiver.” The Gathering Place 50 Plus Community Center, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1545691817556691&set=a.519453890180494

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and cheese cold plate, cottage cheese, yogurt, and pineapple. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

REGATTA—3-6 p.m. “Annual General Clinton Canoe Regatta.” Paddle with a Pro, opening ceremonies, The Pacman Generation Gap Race and Taste of the Regatta. General Clinton Park, 2507 Hinkley Lane, Bainbridge. (607) 967-8700 or https://www.canoeregatta.org/events.php

PERFORMANCE—4-6 p.m. “Lyrical Sounds: An Offering of Poetry and Contrabass.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2182987749199629

AGING—4 p.m. “Planning for Successful Aging: How to Have the Hard Talk with Loved Ones.” Hosted by Helios Care. The Meadows Office Complex, Classroom A, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1322101670096233&set=gm.4105955909549092&idorvanity=955766744568040

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. “Obsessed (Artists).” Quirky assemblages, Kelley drawings and spalted bowls. On view 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through 7/4. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

POTTERY—6-8 p.m. “Perfumery 102.” Craft a natural atomizer perfume from scratch. Fees apply; registration required. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/

LIVE MUSIC—6-10 p.m. Follow The Muse. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

MEDITATION—6:30 p.m. “Community Meditation with Jaime.” Followed by optional reflection and discussion with the group. All welcome; donations appreciated. The Local Bird, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4166 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=989733000161693&set=pcb.989733030161690

THEATER—8 p.m. “Twelve Angry Men.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing  at 8 p.m. on 5/23 and at 2 p.m. on 5/24. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

LIVE MUSIC—8 p.m. Eileen Ivers and the Brigideens. Tickets required. The Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Boulevard, Ithaca. (845) 270-0441 or https://www.nighteaglecafe.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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