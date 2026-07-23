Letter from James R. Dean

Becky Welsh Will Be Missed

I was very disappointed to read in “The Freeman’s Journal” that Becky Welsh is no longer with the Price Chopper as a greeter and assistant at the self-checkout stations.

While I was not in the store often, she always greeted me with “Hello, Mr. Dean” even when I did not see her first. She often helped me when I had a problem with checking myself out.

She worked very hard, she was always moving and was always very pleasant. I admired her discipline and fortitude.

I would sometimes tease her by saying, “Have you captured any criminals today?”

I do not know the circumstances of Becky being let go, but if it was possibly for age alone, then this may not be the end of the story.

James R. Dean

Cooperstown