Death Notice
Brian A. Alexander
1951-2024
COOPERSTOWN—Brian A. Alexander, 73, visiting professor of museum administration at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, passed away unexpectedly on November 27 at Albany Medical Center. Born March 25, 1951 in Peoria, Illinois, Brian was the son of Arnold George Alexander and Norma Jean (nee Hoffman) Alexander. A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at the Cooperstown Graduate Program at 5838 State Route 80, Cooperstown. The full obituary can be found at http://www.cooperstownfuneralhome.com/2024/12/brian-alexander.html.