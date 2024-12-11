In Memoriam Virginia L. Stocking December 2, 1922-May 17, 2023 SPRINGFIELD CENTER—Virginia L. Stocking, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 17, 2023 at the age of 100. Virginia was born in Cooperstown on December 2, 1922 to Earl and Catherine Richards. She spent most of her childhood in East Springfield and graduated from Springfield Central School in June of 1940. She married Glenn C. Stocking on April 9, 1944. Virginia and Glenn devoted their lives to each other and to their family. In addition to spending time with her family, Virginia enjoyed playing the organ,…