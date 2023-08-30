Death Notice: Laura J. Seeley
BENNINGTON, VT—Cooperstown Central School alumna Laura Jane Seeley, Class of 2002, has died following a two-vehicle crash in Bennington. According to police, Seeley crossed the center line in her Jeep Cherokee around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22 on Route 279 near the U.S. Route 7 connector, hitting a truck with a camper attached to the bed. Seeley died on Wednesday afternoon, after being airlifted to Albany Medical Center. The driver and passenger of the truck sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. The crash remains under investigation.