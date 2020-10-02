Dedication Of Rt. 205 Planned Monday In Honor Of Marine

HARTWICK – The dedication of a section of Route 205 through Hartwick in honor of Marine Corps Sgt. John Kempe Winslow, who died in Vietnam, is planned at 2 p.m. Monday south of the hamlet.

The dedication, which will be attended by state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, and Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, had been planned last spring, but was delayed by the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Seward and Salka introduced the legislation in June 2019.

Members of Hartwick American Legion Post 1567, Cooperstown American Legion Post 579, and Cooperstown VFW Post 7128, along with community members and members of Sergeant Winslow’s family will be on hand for the ceremony.

Parking will be available at the adjacent Hartwick Restaurant,3496 State Route 205. Masks or face coverings are required and individuals must follow social distance protocols.