Delgad0 Signs Onto Bipartisan Statement: Keep Ventilators Here

Today, Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, signed a bipartisan statement opposing Governor Cuomo’s order allowing National Guard to remove ventilators from Upstate hospitals for transport to the New York metropolitan area.

“We stand ready to help our fellow New Yorkers,” said the signators, who included Delgado, “but moving needed ventilators from our region now would be devastating and counter intuitive to all data on the spread of COVID-19.”

In addition to Delgado, the statement was signed by Assemblyman Chris Tague, the Republican who represents Cherry Valley, Roseboom, Decatur and Worcester in Otsego County.

Also signing are Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, state Sens. George Amedore, R-46th, Jen Metzger, D-42nd, and Sue Serino, R-41, and Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, a Democrat.

“We are aware of plans to shift ventilators from our upstate communities and are gravely concerned,” the statement said. ” Health care access in rural communities has long been under strain, and we know the apex of cases in upstate is around the corner. We will continue to work together to do everything in our power to make sure folks in our region have every single thing they need to get through this health crisis.”