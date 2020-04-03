Governor Asks Upstate: Send Ventilators To NYC

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING, FRIDAY, 4/3

ALBANY – Governor Cuomo is issuing an executive order allowing the state to redistribute ventilators and personal protective equipment, or PPE, from institutions that don’t currently need them and redeploy the equipment to other hospitals with the highest need.

“I’m not going to get into a situation where we’re running out of ventilators and people are dying because there are no ventilators but there are hospitals in other parts of the state that have ventilators that they’re not using,” he said a today’s briefing. “I’m just not going to allow us to go there. I think it would be wholly irresponsible.”

The National Guard will be used to transport the ventilators and PPE across the state. The equipment will be returned to the hospital or the hospital will be reimbursed for the equipment in the future.

“The executive order says the state can take ventilators and PPE from institutions that don’t need them now and redeploy them to other parts of the state and other hospitals that do need them,” the governor said. “Those institutions will either get their ventilator back or they will be reimbursed and paid for their ventilator so they can buy a new ventilator.”