Delgado: Assess Threats, Then Uphold Rule Of Law

Congressman React To Mueller Report

Then Uphold Rule Of Law

With the Mueller Report made public today, Congressman Antonio Delgado, R-19, issued a measured response this evening:

“Now that the Special Counsel’s redacted report has been released, I will review it in full in order to understand any threats to the integrity of our democracy, especially our electoral process. As our intelligence community has made clear, Russia directly interfered in the 2016 election.

“All branches of government must work together to uphold the rule of law, protect our democracy against interference from adversaries and restore public trust in our elections.”