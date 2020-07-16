Delgado Bill Enables Veterans’ Cemeteries In Counties Like NY’s

Congressman Testifies Today In D.C.

Fairness for Local Veteran Cemeteries Act Testimony Today, I testified before Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Majority on the importance of my Fairness for Local Veteran Cemeteries Act, which would ensure #NY19 counties can qualify for VA funding to allow them to protect, support and maintain the final resting place of our nation’s heroes. Watch here ⬇️ Posted by Congressman Antonio Delgado on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Otsego County’s congressman, Antonio Delgado, R-19, today testified before the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs on legislation to authorize the Veterans’ Administration to issue grants to counties to establish, expand or improve veterans cemeteries. “As the law is written, only state-run veteran cemeteries are eligible for the National Cemetery Administration’s Veteran Cemetery Grants Program,” Delgado said. “This prohibition cripples counties in states like New York that do not have state-operated veterans’ cemeteries, but rather county-operated facilities.” Today’s hearing was on Delgado’s Fairness for Local Veteran Cemeteries Act,