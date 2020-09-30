Delgado Featured On Panel On Local Childcare Shortage

ONEONTA – Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, will be among the speaker at 9 p.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 6, at an Otsego County Chamber “virtual roundtable” on access to affordable, high-quality childcare.

The discussion, including businesspeople, elected officials, child-care providers and neuroscientist Dr. Sloka Iyengar, a consultant with Phase Five Communications, New York City.

The program is co-sponsored by ReadyNation, a Washington D.C. consultancy focused on workforce issues and children.