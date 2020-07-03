Delgado Grant Helps Keep Hall, Fans Linked

MONEY COMES FROM CARES ACT

COOPERSTOWN – Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, today announced $300,000 in federal funding for the National Baseball Hall of Fame for “virtual education” and access to the digital collection.

The money will come through the National Endowment for the Humanities and was approved through the House and Senate through the bipartisan CARES Act.

Calling the Hall “an iconic landmark and driver of the local economy,” Delgado said “it is vital for the long term well-being of our economy that we support the jobs and build accessibility” there.

Commenting on the grant, Hall President Tim Mead noted 25 Main St. has been “significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” and said the money will allow the “Safe At Home” initiative, expanding access to fans during the pandemic, to continue.