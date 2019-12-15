DELGADO: I Will Vote To Impeach

Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, will vote for President Trump’s impeachment, he announced at 12:32 p.m. today.

The freshman congressman, whose district includes Otsego County, released this statement saying he supports both Articles of Impeachment the House of Representatives plan to vote on this coming week:

“The President pressured a foreign government for personal political gain while withholding congressionally approved foreign aid, and in doing so, both abused his power and put our national security at risk.

“The President also obstructed Congress by blanketly refusing to cooperate with the body’s constitutional right to investigate the matter.

“‘There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must do it because conscience tells him it is right.’ These are the words of my hero, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Having reviewed the articles of impeachment and the underlying evidence, my conscience tells me that the right thing to do is abide by my oath of office and vote affirmatively for both articles.”