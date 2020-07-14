Delgado Reopens District Offices, Including Oneonta

ONEONTA – Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, will reopen his Oneonta office at 189 Main St., Suite 500, to hold in-person meetings with constituents by appointment.

“My priority remains the health and safety of our community while continuing to serve every person in New York’s 19th Congressional District with transparency, accountability and accessibility,” said Delgado. “In accordance with health guidelines, my district offices in Kingston, Oneonta, Delhi, Liberty, and Hudson are now open for in-person meetings by appointment.”

The offices are taking necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of constituents and staff.

Constituents with questions and in need of assistance with casework are encouraged to continue to use the phone appointment tool at Delgado.House.gov and the Kingston office phone at (845) 443-2930 or Washington office phone (202) 225-5614 numbers.

“I encourage all upstate New York residents to continue to take this public health threat seriously and to follow the guidelines put forth by the CDC as well as those established by the New York State Department of Health and local public health officials,” he said.