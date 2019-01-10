Delgado To Refuse Paycheck Until End Of U.S. Shutdown

With federal employees in Upstate New York and across the country missing their first paycheck Friday because of the government shutdown, U.S. Antonio Delgado, D-19th, today said he will be asking the House of Representatives chief administrative officer to withhold his pay as long as the shutdown continues.

“As someone who grew up in a working-class family in Schenectady,” said Delgado in a statement issued from his Washington D.C. office. ” I understand what a paycheck means for a family, whether it’s for paying for groceries or filling a prescription, paying the rent—no one should have to put their lives on hold because of our inability here to find common ground and reopen the government.”

He said the government shutdown is his first priority as a congressman. Now Otsego County’s congressman, he defeated Republican incumbent John Faso no Nov. 6.

Delgado also said he sent a letter earlier this week to the Department of Agriculture, asking how it will address the possible lapse in benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due to the government shutdown.