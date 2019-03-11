Delgado:  Trump Budget Helps Rich, But Hurts Everyone Else

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-19, said President Trump’s proposed budget, sent to Congress today, “continues to throw tax breaks at the wealthy few at the expense of communities here at home in Upstate New York.”

In a statement from Washington D.C., the freshman Congressman said the Trump budget “puts forth billions for a wall that Congress squarely rejected, and increases military spending beyond what the Pentagon asked for while calling for drastic cuts in the programs that actually help folks here.

“The budget calls for repeal of the Affordable Care Act and devastating cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid; eliminates important rural development programs; and cuts crop insurance. It also makes severe cuts to education aid as well as critical environmental protections.

“It continues to balloon the deficit without investing in ways that provide real returns for everyday Americans in search of upward mobility and shared prosperity.”